Grandma’s Cinnamon Rolls

2 packages of yeast
1/2 C. lukewarm water
2/3 C. + 1 tsp. sugar, divided
2/3 C. Crisco
2 eggs
1 1/2 C. warm water
7 C. flour
For filling:
1 stick of unsalted butter, softened
1/2 C. sugar
1 T. cinnamon
For frosting:
1 stick unsalted butter, softened
1/4 C. half-and-half
2 C. powdered sugar
1 1/2 tsp. vanilla
Dissolve yeast in 1/2 C. of lukewarm water with 1 tsp. of sugar. Mix.
Cream together 2/3C. sugar with Crisco. Once it is light and fluffy, add 2 eggs and mix again until fluffy. Add 1 1/2 C. of warm water to the creamed mixture along with 1 C. of flour. Mix to combine. Add yeast mixture and combine.
Start adding the rest of your flour cup by cup (5-6 more cups), stirring between additions. Knead in a stand mixer or by hand for about 5 minutes or until the dough is smooth, elastic and not sticky.
At this stage you can put the dough in the refrigerator for two to three days or you can continue by letting it rise until it has doubled in size, about one hour. Once it has doubled in size punch it down and then divide dough in half. Roll out one half of the dough into an oblong shape. Cover the dough in softened butter and then cinnamon and sugar mixture.
Roll up the dough and cut into 12 equal rolls. Place in a greased pan and let double again. Repeat with other half of the dough. Once the dough has doubled in size, bake at 350° for 20-25 minutes. Frost after they have completely cooled.
For frosting: Combine butter and powdered sugar in a mixing bowl. Beat together then add vanilla and half-and-half until you have your desired consistency. You may need to add more powdered sugar or half-and-half. Makes 24 rolls.