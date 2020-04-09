1/2 C. warm water

2 packages dry yeast

1 T. sugar

6 T. margarine, melted

1/2 C. sugar

1 T. salt

3 eggs

1 C. milk

1 C. warm water

7 C. flour (approximately)

Combine water, yeast and sugar in measuring cup and stir to dissolve. Combine the rest of the ingredients with 3 C. flour to start in a large mixing bowl. Beat well. Pour in yeast mixture and continue to add remaining flour until dough is soft. Knead well on lightly floured surface.

Place dough in well-oiled bowl and cover with oiled wax paper. Let dough rise for one hour in a warm place. Punch down dough and let rest another 5 minutes. Separate dough into thirds on a lightly floured surface. Form each portion into a loaf shape and place in greased loaf pan. Cover loaves with oiled wax paper and let rise in a warm place for about 45 minutes. Bake loaves for 20-25 minutes at 350°. This dough can also be used for dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls, and tea rings.