1/2 C. warm water
2 packages dry yeast
1 T. sugar
6 T. margarine, melted
1/2 C. sugar
1 T. salt
3 eggs
1 C. milk
1 C. warm water
7 C. flour (approximately)
Combine water, yeast and sugar in measuring cup and stir to dissolve. Combine the rest of the ingredients with 3 C. flour to start in a large mixing bowl. Beat well. Pour in yeast mixture and continue to add remaining flour until dough is soft. Knead well on lightly floured surface.
Place dough in well-oiled bowl and cover with oiled wax paper. Let dough rise for one hour in a warm place. Punch down dough and let rest another 5 minutes. Separate dough into thirds on a lightly floured surface. Form each portion into a loaf shape and place in greased loaf pan. Cover loaves with oiled wax paper and let rise in a warm place for about 45 minutes. Bake loaves for 20-25 minutes at 350°. This dough can also be used for dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls, and tea rings.