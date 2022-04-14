 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smoker Pizza Crust

1 packet of pizza dough

Mix according to package. Preheat your smoker/grill to 425°. Grease a piece of foil with cooking spray. Spread your dough out on the greased foil. Take to the smoker when hot and carefully flip the dough over on the grate. This takes a little practice and confidence. Peel the foil off of the dough. It should be already searing. Cook for 3-5 minutes on each side, depending on how thin you rolled out the dough. Remove and add your toppings and either return to the grill or put under the broiler to melt cheese and heat through.

