Sourdough Einkorn Bread

200 grams sourdough starter
2 egg whites
350-400 grams water
1 T. healthy fat (coconut oil, avocado oil, lard or ghee)
1/4 to 1/2 tsp. stevia or ¾ tsp. monk fruit liquid
400 grams einkorn flour
40 grams white chia seed (blend into flour)
2 tsp. salt
1 T. psyllium husk powder
1-1 1/2 tsp. baking soda added to dough after first rise time
Combine starter and egg whites, mix well. Add remaining wet ingredients and mix again. In large bowl, whisk dry ingredients. Fold dry ingredients into starter and egg whites until fully incorporated. Let rest 15 minutes, then fold again. Cover loosely and let rise 8-12 hours.
Put out on oiled surface and work in the baking soda with a dash of flour. Form loaf and place in Dutch oven or heavy loaf pan. Let rise. Make cuts in top of loaf. Bake at 450° for 5 minutes, then 375° until internal temperature reaches 200°, about 30-40 minutes.