Broccoli Cheese Breakfast Casserole with Hash Brown Crust

Photo by Jeff DeYoung

3-4 C. frozen hash browns

1-2 T. olive oil or butter

2 C. broccoli, chopped finely

1 C. cheese (diced Velveeta or shredded cheddar are good options)

8-10 eggs

1-1 1/2 C. milk

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. onion powder

Preheat oven to 350°; spray 9x13-inch casserole dish with cooking oil. 

In bowl, microwave frozen hash browns for 3 minutes on high, or until softened. Add 1-2 T. olive oil or butter and salt and pepper to taste. Press into bottom and sides of casserole dish. 

Reusing bowl from hash browns, microwave broccoli on high for 2 minutes until softened; spread over hash browns then sprinkle with cheese.

Lightly beat eggs, milk, salt, pepper, garlic and onion powder together. Pour into casserole dish. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until set.

Cook’s note: “Great gluten free breakfast/brunch option which can be prepared and refrigerated ahead of time. Just remove from refrigerator 30 minutes prior to baking.”

