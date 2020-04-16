Grandma Gjerning’s Danish Pancakes

3 eggs
2 C. milk
1/2 tsp. almond extract
1/4 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1 C. unbleached all-purpose flour
3 T. melted butter
Gently beat the eggs, milk and almond extract together. Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt.
Gently add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until they are completely incorporated.
Melt the butter in the pan you will be using to make the pancakes. Mix or blend the butter into the batter. You can let the batter sit overnight in the fridge. This develops the batter but is not necessary. If you do let the batter rest overnight, whisk it a little before using it.
These are Danish pancakes and have the consistency of a crepe, not a flapjack or a buttermilk pancake. Use a seasoned cast iron pan, crepe pan or wide non-stick pan over medium heat. Add a little additional butter if needed while cooking the pancakes. Measure 1/4 C. batter in the pan and tilt the pan to disperse it evenly in a circle. Cook until you see bubbles in the batter, then with a thin spatula release the edges of the pancake and flip it and cook it until it until golden brown.
Serve in a crepe fashion, rolled up after your filling is spread onto one side of it.
Note: “Our family’s most traditional filling is butter, cinnamon and sugar. You can use anything: maple syrup, peanut butter and jelly, honey, apple butter or different fruit fillings. The sky is the limit. The pancakes can be served warm or cold. They keep wonderfully in the fridge wrapped tightly from air.”