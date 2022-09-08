 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sausage-Hashbrown Skillet

Sausage-hashbrown

1, 18-oz. pkg. frozen diced potatoes with sausage, bell pepper, and onions

6 large eggs, beaten

1 C. shredded Cheddar cheese, divided

Heat frozen diced potatoes in a 9-inch cast-iron skillet over medium heat until warm, stirring occasionally. Spread mixture evenly in skillet.

Combine eggs and 1/2 C. shredded Cheddar cheese; pour over potato mixture. Cook, uncovered, over medium heat 3 to 5 minutes or until eggs are set (150°). Top with additional 1/2 C. cheese. Cook, covered, 2 minutes or until cheese is melted.

