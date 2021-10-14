 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Whole Wheat Pumpkin Pancakes

Whole Wheat Pumpkin Pancakes

Whole Wheat Pumpkin Pancakes

Whole Wheat Pumpkin Pancakes

 Photo courtesy Iowa State University Extension

1 C. whole wheat flour

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

1/4 tsp. salt

1 C. nonfat milk

1/3 C. pumpkin puree

1 egg

1 T. oil (canola or vegetable)

2 T. maple or pancake syrup

Mix flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt together with a fork in a medium bowl.

Beat milk, pumpkin puree, egg, oil, and syrup together in a small bowl. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients. Stir until just combined.

Heat a skillet over medium low heat. Spray with nonstick cooking spray. Pour pancake batter into the skillet using a 1/4 C. measuring cup. Cook until the pancakes have bubbles on the top and the edges are slightly dry, about 3-4 minutes. Flip pancakes and cook for about 2-3 minutes more. Serves 6.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News