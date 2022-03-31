Freezer Corn

Cook’s note: “If you grew up on the farm, having corn in the freezer along with applesauce was a given. I changed my way of doing corn a few years ago. I really like this way much better in prepping for the freezer and putting it on the table.”
4 quarts cut-off raw corn, done with an electric knife
1 stick butter
1 C. sugar
1 quart water
1-2 tsp. salt
Boil all ingredients for 5 minutes, stirring constantly, cool completely.
“We do this process in our shop on the farm. We use a turkey fryer and do double batches in that big pan. We then put the pan in an old wash tub full of running water, sitting a corner up by the drain so cold water is constantly going in and stirring it to cool it down quickly. It is very important to get the corn cool or it will sour in the freezer. You can put it in plastic containers, bags (juicy so make sure your bags are sealed), or even jars.
“When you want corn for a meal, all you have to do is heat it up in microwave, stove top or crock pot. You can add cream cheese to your corn in the crock pot for something a little different.”