Cattle producer puts focus on food, family during COVID

VOLGA, Iowa — When it comes to preparing a meal, Rob Medberry has a simple goal in mind: Make it simple and make it well.

“I just want to fill someone up,” he said.

Medberry said he only recently started cooking.

“A lot of it is due to the pandemic,” he said. “We were home and didn’t have much to do and had time. I have two daughters here, so we had time and I thought I could teach them a little bit.”

Medberry said adding cooking to his home life puts the focus back on family as well. He has four children who are spread out around the country, and going to a restaurant doesn’t give the same atmosphere.

“You go to a restaurant and it’s not so much of the experience,” he said. “It’s getting so expensive and to get everybody there and ordered, you lose a lot of time with family. Here, you can sit around while you are waiting for things to cook.”

Medberry has a cow-calf operation with some goats and grows row crops, which keeps him busy year round. He is involved with the Iowa Cattleman’s Association as well, serving as the president-elect. He is the fifth generation at his home in Volga, in northeastern Iowa’s Clayton County.

He said he prefers to cook his meat in the kitchen rather than on the grill. He said the flavor is similar, and he would rather be inside where he can talk to the people he’s cooking for instead of having to manage two places at once.

One of his go-to cuts of meat is steak or a roast, and during the pandemic he has done a lot with pork loins.