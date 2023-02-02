As the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs take the field for Super Bowl LVII, many will be hosting parties and chowing down on hearty snacks.

In an annual tradition, chicken wings will be the highlight for many super bowl parties, so much so that an estimated 1.42 billion wings were consumed during the 2022 game alone, according to National Chicken Council.

If you break down the 1.42 billion wings among the latest U.S. census data, that means each person would eat 4.2 wings that day.

Wings right now are down nearly 40 cents from last year, according to the USDA National Retail Report for Chicken, but are expected to be in high demand ahead of the final NFL game of the season. That demand has them up 20 cents from just last week.

Growth in wing sales are also being seen in the two cities represented in the Super Bowl, as Super noted their data has shown cities making a run at the championship have a nearly 30% increase in wing sales historically.

When it comes to style of chicken wing, many will debate between boneless or the traditional bone-in wing. While boneless have become more common, many will still reach for bone-in before anything else.

According to information from the National Chicken Council, the majority of consumers prefer the bone-in wings, while barbecue sauce leads in terms of favorite dipping sauce, beating out ranch dressing. Up toward Philadelphia and further in the northeast, blue cheese is more popular.