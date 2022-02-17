Competition winner grabs taste buds with taco creation

DES MOINES, Iowa — When it came time to compete against other top chefs in a pork cooking contest, Chad Myers knew he wanted to try a taco.

“I love tacos,” Myers says.

He and his wife were in San Diego, and he says they had the best tacos of his life. Since then, the idea of a great taco dish has always been on his mind. And when the Iowa Pork Producers annual Taste competition (formerly known as the Taste of Elegance) came up this year with ground pork as the cut to be used, the opportunity to come up with a great taco presented itself.

Myers, of Bellevue, is a corporate chef for Healthcare of Iowa, a company that operates senior living facilities throughout Iowa. He beat out a group of top chefs to win this year’s Taste competition with his Albondigas Al Pastor.

Albondigas is Spanish for meatballs. Myers made a “taco” featuring corn pudding, Berkshire ground pork meatballs spiced with achiote and dried chilis, smoked pineapple and habanero jelly, roasted poblano sauce, and a mixture of pickled onions, radish, cotija cheese and cilantro.

He credits a chef from Brazil who he once worked with for some of the ideas incorporated into the dish, such as a paste for pulled pork with dried chiles and achiote.

“Normally you would put on a pork butt and braise with a dark beer and oranges,” he explains. “I put this paste in the meatballs.”

That chef also taught him several other techniques used in this recipe. And an old classmate from culinary school taught Myers an easy technique for corn pudding where you juice corn, cook until thick and blend with cold butter. That gave the dish its tortilla flavor.