Creamy Tofu Blue Cheese Dressing

Creamy Tofu Blue Cheese Dressing

Creamy Tofu Blue Cheese Dressing
Photo courtesy Soy Foods Council

1, 12.3-ounce package Mori Nu Silken Tofu, Soft

1 C. mayonnaise

1/2 C. buttermilk

2 T. sour cream

2 T. red wine vinegar

1 T. fresh lemon Juice

½ tsp. Kosher Salt

¼ tsp. black pepper

1 to 2 T. sugar

4 oz. blue cheese crumbles

2 to 3 heads of iceberg lettuce, cut into wedges

In a food processor bowl, add tofu; blend for 20-30 seconds until smooth. Using a rubber spatula, scrap down the sides of the bowl.

Add mayonnaise, buttermilk, sour cream, vinegar, lemon juice and seasonings. (Do not add blue cheese crumbles). Blend for 20-30 seconds or until completely blended and smooth.

Add blue cheese crumbles to the bowl; pulse three times to incorporate the crumbles without blending them in. Yield: 8 to 10 servings.

Recipe can be made by hand in a mixing bowl with a whisk if a food processor is not available. Adjustments to the mixing times may be needed.

