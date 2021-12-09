Cook combines family recipes with ‘thrown together’ style

CLARINDA, Iowa — Good food has always been a priority for Alison Hartstack, and she brought that perspective with her when she moved to southwest Iowa.

She grew up on a farm in Michigan, met her husband Kam at a company gathering in the Dominican Republic, then moved to Iowa four years ago.

Finding herself back on the farm was a good thing.

“I lived in the Lansing, Michigan, area, which was 20 minutes from everything,” she says. “Some might think we live in the middle of nowhere, but Kam says we lived in the middle of everywhere. We are two hours from Kansas City, closer than that to Des Moines and Omaha. I love where we live.”

The couple have a daughter, Rheagan, who is almost 2.

Hartstack works for AgReliant Genetics as the digital ag lead for AgriGold. She has worked for the company for 11 years.

In addition to farming, Kam works with his family’s trucking company, sells real estate for Farmers National Company and is an auctioneer with the Hartstack Auction Group.

Kam also grows corn, beans and alfalfa, raises Angus cattle and uses Wagyu genetics in a crossbreeding program. Meat is sold directly off the farm under the East River Ranch label.

Alison attended Michigan State University, where she majored in ag communications.

She says her paternal grandmother taught her mother how to cook.

“My Grandma Ruth taught Mom how to cook, and they taught me,” Hartstack says. “We were in the kitchen at an early age.”