Cook keeps things simple with many from-the-farm ingredients

FARMERSBURG, Iowa — When given the choice, Hazel Koehn would always choose home-grown over store bought.

Throughout her life, Koehn has always kept a vegetable garden and had fresh meat available from the family farm, which made for delicious meals. She said she certainly notices a difference when buying from the store.

“I don’t like the bought chicken,” Koehn said. “I like the chicken with a little meat on its bones.”

At 90 years old, Koehn still keeps up with her garden, planting potatoes, squash and tomatoes last season, although her potatoes didn’t yield quite what she was hoping.

“My potatoes looked beautiful, every hill came up,” she said. “When I dug them up, they were so small. My son planted a day before and had beautiful potatoes, but I think I only got an egg basket full of potatoes. It all depends on the weather.”

While the garden provides fresh produce, she said it can also be very therapeutic.

“If you are mad, you can go out and hoe them weeds like a son of a gun,” she said. “I like to go out there and pick beans or dig carrots or tomatoes. If you have it in the garden, all you need to do is go out there to cook it.”

Koehn enjoys making desserts and casseroles, and before her husband, Ray, passed away, loved to make fried chicken as well. One of the staples of her family was fried chicken and apple pie on Sundays, she said.

Some of her favorite items to make are raspberry desserts, tapioca, strawberry Jell-o and peach pie. She said there’s no secret to her cooking, simply sticking with the basics and experimenting every once in a while.