Cook perfects pastry and food on-the-go

PELLA, Iowa — For many Iowans, a trip through Pella isn’t complete without a stop at one of the town’s bakeries for some “Dutch” letters, the tasty S-shaped almond treats. But Joan Van Zante’s family doesn’t need to make a bakery stop as long as mom’s in the kitchen.
“I make almond pastries,” Van Zante says. “They’re like a Dutch letter.”
And those pastries are just the thing to have for breakfast or with coffee or even for an evening snack. There’s no special secret for making them, although Van Zante does have some advice. For one, she says, buy a good puff pastry to use. Another thing she notes is that she uses solid almond paste, not almond filling. And she uses a milk wash (an egg wash also works) to help make a tastier bite.
It’s just one of many treats Van Zante makes. An avid cook and baker, she doesn’t remember a time she didn’t enjoy preparing things in the kitchen.
“I love cooking. I love baking. I love canning,” she says.
Although she no longer has a large garden, she still does quite a bit of canning. But at the end of the day, she is a farm cook.
“During planting we don’t stop,” she says of the fieldwork. “That means I need to make quick stuff, a lot of grab-and-go meals.”
Once planting season ends, things get a little less hectic and there is more time to make sit-down meals or treats for family and friends.
It’s all enough to keep Van Zante busy. The former owner of a scrapbooking store, she loves crafts and cooking. She and her husband, Rick, have three children and 11 grandchildren. They farm with their son, growing corn and soybeans while their son also raises hogs. There is more than enough work for everyone.
But when that work is done, it’s time for a treat. After all, who doesn’t like a treat — especially a Dutch treat.