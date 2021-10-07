Cook shares kitchen bounty with friends

IOWA FALLS, Iowa — If someone is sick or unable to help themselves, Ron Hornung is always ready to lend a helping hand.

Whether it’s a Thanksgiving dinner or making up chicken and noodles for someone who is under the weather, Hornung is always ready to help people out with his cooking. He said it’s something he learned at a young age from his mother.

“She did a lot of volunteering and giving meals to people,” Hornung said. “I just carried that on.”

Hornung said his mother would enter state fair contests when he was a kid, and one year her cinnamon rolls won grand champion. He remembered that Bing Crosby’s wife, Kathryn, was a judge.

He makes sure people have something to celebrate during the holidays.

“There are a lot of people who are in need of food, especially at the holiday times,” he said. “I make sure they have something at Christmas or Thanksgiving.”

And he said helping people during COVID has been important because many people were closed in their house while quarantining. He and his wife Cate would make meals and ring people’s doorbells so they could come out and pick it up and not risk any exposures.

Hornung spent 41 years working for Alliant Energy, traveling through central Iowa, while Cate worked for 33 years as a kindergarten teacher. Cate grew up on a farm near Independence, Iowa, and the couple has always been around agriculture.

Cate said helping people came naturally to her husband and, when they would have excess from their own meals, it made sense for someone to make use of it.