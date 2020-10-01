AUDUBON, Iowa — Not everyone is going to go to the extremes that Anna Nelson does to give her family healthy food, but not everyone is in her situation.
Nelson is a farm wife with three kids. Growing up, her family grew a lot of its own food on an acreage in Michigan. After marrying, she moved to a farm in Iowa with her husband, James.
When her daughter, Faith, began having seizures as a toddler Anna decided to try to provide a healthy diet and environment to deal with the condition.
She bought a grain mill and began making her own flour instead of buying processed flour. She eliminated processed sugar from her kids’ diet, instead tapping maple sugar from trees on the farm. She bought a milk cow and began using raw milk. She switched to making sourdough bread, using her own starter yeast. She raised chickens and gathered her own eggs.
It’s not an approach for everyone, she says, but it works for her and her family. Her daughter is now healthier and her family is happy.
“It really led me back to what my mom did growing up,” Nelson says. “These things didn’t seem foreign to me.”
Thankfully, her daughter’s seizures stopped. The intestinal problems the toddler had suffered from eventually disappeared.
“We really took out processed foods (from our diet),” Nelson says. “Some people say, ‘You really do things the old-fashioned way.’ I don’t really look at it that way.”
And she says it is rewarding. Her day usually starts with the milking. The family has one cow, and they keep a calf on it during the day so she only needs to milk once a day. She uses a machine for that task, and when it is done she has fresh milk and cream for her family.
Their bread is made using her own starter and flour she grinds from einkorn grain that she buys.
“There’s something rejuvenating about just mixing your own dough,” she says.
Since they have their own cow she also makes butter and has tried her hand at cheese-making. Home-made maple candies are a treat for the kids.
Pizza is one of the favorite items as well. She usually makes a number of pizzas at once, making the dough and half baking it before putting on all the toppings and freezing the pizzas till later.
And she says she is trying to get better at canning or freezing meals for later so she can throw together quick meals.
Meanwhile, she keeps busy. She home-schools her three children (aged 7, 5, and 3). The kids love collecting eggs from the chickens. And she enjoys the chance to help her husband and his parents on the farm.
“It’s not for everyone,” she says. “But for me it is very rewarding.”