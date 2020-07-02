WASHINGTON, Iowa — Brooke Hanson like to make things simple.
Having grown up around the farm life (her father, Kevin Paul, farms in nearby Brighton) and living in a small town have allowed her to learn some qualities she credits to her upbringing.
“Hard work,” Hanson said. “In farming, there’s always something to do. That’s definitely something I want my daughter to learn. Whatever you want to do, you really have to work for it.”
Hanson has brought that hard work through her education at Iowa State, and now works as a banker in Washington. She and her husband, Ben, have a daughter, Adelaide. She said the family is hoping to move back out to the country and start raising livestock eventually.
She also uses that work to maintain her own blog called Gaining Speed.
With the blog, she hopes to help simplify certain aspects of parent’s busy lives, whether that’s in money management or mealtime. She posts some of her and her family’s favorite recipes on the site as well.
She said she really enjoys crockpot recipes, especially on nights where both her and her husband have worked all day.
“I have a beef noodles recipe that I really like,” she said. “There’s also an Italian chicken that’s super simple and my daughter actually really likes it.”
She said her dad’s favorite meal is probably her Parmesan chicken.
Hanson said a lot of her cooking knowledge came from her grandma, and then as she got older she started learning more on her own. One of her favorite memories with her grandma is baking around Christmastime.
“Every year we make a bunch of cookies and bars and fudge, and stuff like that.” Hanson said “We would take it around to neighbors and that’s probably my favorite cooking memory with her.”
Hanson said she doesn’t stick to specific foods for much of her cooking, more of whatever mood strikes her.
“I always find myself looking for recipes,” she said. “I like sweets — chocolate and stuff like that — but I don’t lean toward anything specific.”
Brooke Hanson’s blog can be found at gainingspeed.online.