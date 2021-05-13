Cooking appeals to a former music teacher’s creative side

MACEDONIA, Iowa — Carol Forristall grew up listening to the sound of music on her family’s southwest Iowa farm.

“We had an organ, and when my dad was younger Silver City had an opera house, so my family loved music,” she says. “I couldn’t imagine doing anything other than music.”

Forristall put that background to good use, spending 35 years as a music teacher before retiring from the Riverside school system in 2008.

She and her late husband Greg, a former state legislator, farmed near here in Pottawattamie County. Greg passed away in 2017, and Forristall rents out the farm.

The couple shared a love of music, Forristall says, attending many concerts together. Greg earned a bachelor and master’s degrees in music at the University of Iowa.

Forristall attended Dana College for one year before graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1972, where she majored in piano.

She says although their families knew each other (she graduated from Treynor and Greg graduated from Carson- Macedonia), the two never really talked.

“When I was the musical director for the Anderson school house dinner theater, we needed an oboe player for the orchestra for ‘Man of LaMancha,’” Forristall says. “He came and played, and the rest is history.”

The couple was married in 1978.

Forristall says she always enjoyed cooking.

“My grandmothers were excellent cooks, as was my mother,” she says. “I liked it, but I really loved baking. I always did it for the county fair as a member of the Loyal Lassies 4-H Club. It really appeals to my creative side.”