Cooking class brings decadent dessert to home kitchens

Katie Porter is giving a cooking class tonight. The clock is ticking down toward Valentine’s Day and she is teaching a group of people how to make a chocolatey dessert. But this is the era of COVID-19, so she is doing it all via Zoom.

“We were looking for ways we could connect with our customers online,” says Porter, food programs manager for the Wallace Centers of Iowa and chef at the Wallace House in Des Moines. “I already did cooking classes. This was the next best thing.”

The Wallace House is the historic home of Henry Wallace, father of one secretary of agriculture and grandfather of another. The Wallace Centers of Iowa also includes the historic Wallace farm near Orient, southwest of Des Moines.

This week’s class features a dark chocolate bread pudding with a winter fruit compote and chocolate sauce.

“There’s no butter in this,” Porter explains to her students as they make their chocolate sauce. “You’ve got enough richness from the bread pudding, but you can add butter to it if you want.”

She explains that the trick to a good bread pudding is to use a water bath and that there should still be some moisture in it when they are done. She tilts her pan toward the camera to show her students what the consistency of the sauce should be and explains that if they want to re-heat it later, they need to be careful not to overcook it (just use the microwave for 10 second intervals, she says).

“It’s really a fun dessert,” says Nan Horvat, one of tonight’s students.