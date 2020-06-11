The consumption of dairy products has moved well past the traditional glass of milk.
The dairy industry continues to evolve along with consumers, says Alyson Fendrick, manager of marketing and communications for Midwest Dairy.
She says consumers recognize the value of dairy products in a healthy diet, including as a protein source.
Yogurt consumption continues to increase as well.
“Athletes are turning to chocolate milk after their workout, using that combination of protein and carbs to help recover,” Fendrick says.
She says the COVID-19 pandemic has forced some consumers to look at alternative protein sources such as dairy.
“We have seen a huge surge in milk sales, and we have worked hard with retailers to keep the shelves stocked,” Fendrick says. “We definitely have the supply available.”
Consumers have also used dairy products to help boost their immune systems.
“Dairy is right at the top as a source of protein, calcium and Vitamin D,” Fendrick says. “It’s a great product to help fill any nutrition gaps.”
She says, with more milk consumption comes more interest in dairy recipes.
“U.S. Dairy has really taken the lead with consumers,” Fendrick says. “Midwest Dairy is also looking to refresh our recipe offerings to update what consumers are wanting.”