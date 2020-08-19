Whether it’s for the apples, the donuts or even when he dresses up as Johnny Appleseed for visiting school field trips, Monte Marti just enjoys seeing people at the orchard.
Apples started as a hobby for Marti, but as he planted more trees, he decided to start the Big Apple Orchard in Mount Vernon, Iowa. He now has 2,200 trees and about 20 different varieties of apples.
It has grown into a spot for families, where he says the most important aspect each fall isn’t necessarily the apples.
“People probably have more interest in donuts actually,” Marti said. “We never really set out to have an apple orchard. I do this as a hobby, but it's really been fun along the way. The most fun has been just the people you meet, and the people that stopped by.”
Last year, he didn’t get to see as many people come by due to construction on Highway 30, which is the direct access to the orchard. However, with much of the construction out of the way in front of the entrance, he plans to be open for business this fall.
For those coming to the orchard, the apples should be in good condition when picking season comes up in a few weeks.
“The rains came at the right time,” Marti said. “It was nice that it was dry in May so people could get their corn and beans planted, and apples don’t like to be wet. The apples look really good and they are filling out nicely. Hopefully it’s a good crowd.”
One obstacle to balance this year is COVID-19, but Marti believes visitors should be easily able to social distance and stay safe when out at the orchard.
In past years, he said they’ve had schools bring children out to the orchard, where he educates them about apples and other items. And, he dresses up like Johnny Appleseed to help share the story.
“I’ll put a pan on my head, and read the story and answer questions about it,” Monti said. “One year, I took frozen donuts and hung them on the trees and that really threw them off.”
In the future, Marti said he is considering adding a corn maze to the operation, as he looks to keep things fresh.
For visitors, he expects about 10 different varieties available throughout the season but whatever they are able to provide, he is just looking forward to having people back on the orchard around mid-September.
“It’s still all about the donuts,” Marti said. “It’s about providing a space where people can just gather and enjoy.”