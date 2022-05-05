Eastern Iowa restaurant wins top pulled pork after tweaking tactics

After participating for multiple years, Jeff Starbeck and Cindy Herman were finally able to break through in Pulled Pork Madness.

The pair operate Starbeck’s Smokehouse in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and in early April were named the top pulled pork sandwich in the state during the Iowa Pork Producers Association’s annual contest. Starbeck said it’s been a whirlwind ever since the announcement.

“I’ve done the contest for five years now and could never make it to the finals,” he said. “This is a great thrill because I was really focused on it this year and worked on improving our product and bringing it to the standard that I thought it had to be.”

Starbeck said the difference this year is taking a little more time to add “love and tenderness” to the pork, and putting more attention to detail into the cooking process. Starbeck said his secret ingredient is putting cocoa powder in the rub.

“We started earlier in the morning and made sure the timers were exactly right,” he said. “Attention to detail is mostly what it’s been and making sure it’s fresh every day and all throughout the day.”

Barbecue was a new idea for Starbeck, who grew up in Cedar Falls but spent time in California to learn the restaurant business. When he opened the restaurant in 2017, there was a lot of trial and error.

“The old saying is businesses and restaurants in particular die by 1,000 cuts,” he said. “It’s not just one particular thing a restaurant can fail at. It’s all the little things — clean parking lot, clean restrooms and tables, customer service and quality food. We need friendliness and so on and so forth.”

Ever since the announcement, Starbeck’s has been busy, with people clamoring to check out the award-winning pulled pork. Less than a year ago, the restaurant was in a smaller building that could only house 27 patrons. This past fall he moved the business to a larger location, helping accommodate the larger crowds coming in.

One aspect Jeff hasn’t lost with a bigger location is the personal touch to the barbecue. He is often working in the kitchen and dishing up the food for customers. That makes the team he works with even more critical.

“I always say I’m kind of the ringleader and I have my group of clowns,” he said. “We have a great support staff and some of them have been with me the five years we’ve been here. Everybody is always learning and everyone does everything here from washing dishes and bussing tables and preparing the meats.”

Now that Starbeck’s has won the pulled pork contest, he doesn’t expect the creativity to stop in the kitchen. Jeff said they are already coming up with ideas for the best tenderloin competition that is coming up, including working directly with a bakery for buns to complement the sandwich.

“We might make a few changes to the recipe, and they are all made from scratch, so that’s our next goal to win that contest,” he said. “We have a whole summer ahead of us with a nice patio outside. We are looking forward to that.”

CropWatch Weekly Update Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.