Scrambled. Poached. Fried. Deviled. Boiled.

There are many adjectives to describe eggs and their role in the diet of consumers, whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner or a snack. The egg is as versatile as it comes when you’re talking about popular protein choices.

“Eggs really are very versatile,” says Anne Wemhoff, director of marketing and communications for the Iowa Egg Council. “You can use them so many ways.”

She says while traditional uses remain popular, new ideas such as egg puffs are also attracting new consumers.

Eggs are also a good source of protein, with 12 grams included in a two-egg serving.

“Eggs are excellent when it comes to muscle recovery,” Wemhoff says.