1 C. sourdough starter
4 C. einkorn flour
1-3 T. olive oil
1-2 tsp. salt
2 egg whites
1-2 T. maple syrup
1 tsp. psyllium husk powder
1-1 3/4 C. water
Whisk together dry ingredients. Mix in remaining ingredients, combining thoroughly. Let rise for 8 hours. Place in refrigerator 2 hours prior to forming crust. Separate dough into three balls on oiled counter. Let rest 15 minutes.
Roll out crust to desired thickness or use fingers to form crust. Transfer to floured surface and continue to work dough with fingers, flipping occasionally until desired thickness is reached.
Transfer to parchment paper and top with your favorite toppings. Using a cookie sheet under the parchment paper, slide pizza onto preheated pizza stone and bake at 550° for 6-8 minutes.