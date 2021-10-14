Fall recipes from Extension celebrate all things squash

There’s something about a crisp fall morning that makes a person want to savor a hot drink or a cup of soup.

“Fall is my favorite season,” says Justine Hoover, an Iowa State University Extension human sciences specialist.

During the heat of the summer, many cooks aren’t excited about using their oven because it can heat up the house, Hoover says. That’s one reason making food outside on the grill is more attractive then. But in the fall, the idea of working around a warm oven and serving up toasty treats is much more enticing.

And in October and November, anything pumpkin is also in season.

“I love all the pumpkin spice recipes,” Hoover says.

One recipe she enjoys is a hot pumpkin drink that can serve as an alternative to coffee, tea or hot chocolate. She sometimes makes it in the morning and after having some, she puts the rest in the fridge so she can warm it in the microwave that evening for a late-night treat instead of hot chocolate. It doesn’t have caffeine and might be healthier than some other options.

Plenty of fall vegetables, such as squash, are also good. The key sometimes is to find new recipes. For many people, squash was that mashed food they didn’t like as a kid. But Hoover says squash is versatile. Sometimes she cuts it into cubes and roasts it or puts it into a soup.

If the goal is to make healthier fall treats, Hoover says there are several ways and many recipes. One is to simply reduce the sugar by a third or so in desserts. In some recipes, that will make little difference. Substituting whole wheat flour for half of the white flour in a recipe can add some fiber.