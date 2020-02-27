MAQUOKETA, Iowa — It’s a little off the beaten path, but on a normal weekend the atmosphere at the Bluff Lake Catfish Farm is akin to a family reunion.
That’s just the way Linda Wells likes it.
“I like to think of this place as a more simple place,” Wells said. “That’s what I like. With the way this world’s become, with people being so mean, it’s nice to get back to basics.”
The restaurant stands on farmland Linda’s father, Clayton Kuhlman, owned. Her stepmother liked to camp and fish, so he built a pond and stocked it with catfish. People were traveling to check out the pond he built, so in 1971 he built a refreshment area for them to get snacks or to cook the fish they caught.
Linda joined the operation in 1972, taking over in 1989 from her mother and stepfather, who had purchased the property from Kuhlman. While they no longer get their catfish from the pond next door, much of the land visitors see on the drive up to the restaurant is farmed by Linda’s son, Kory.
The restaurant is only open Friday through Sunday, but Wells said they usually are packing in crowds.
“Sometimes it’s an hour or two hour wait,” she said. “I had one lady calling from Chicago asking when to make a reservation.”
Wells said many of their customers are from out of town, as they’ve become something of a destination restaurant. She said people come from all over the country to eat at the restaurant. She’s even seen license plates from Alaska and Hawai’i in the parking lot.
“They don’t stay strangers for long, because my staff is real friendly and chit-chatting and getting to know people,” she said. “That’s the way the world should be anyway.”
Bluff Lake was awarded the Outstanding Dining Business in a Rural Area award in 2015 from the Iowa Tourism Conference.
Wells said one of the challenges they deal with being in a rural area is unpaved roads, which are the only way in and out of their area. She said during some of the snowstorms in early 2020, it took a couple of days before they were able to be plowed out, which impacted their business.
Wells also said limits on electricity can affect what they are able to do.
With the religious season of Lent starting Feb. 26, which calls for abstaining from meat on Fridays, she said their fish fries can get busy. But with kids and grandkids on hand to help out, Linda said she wouldn’t change a thing.
“I can't imagine living anywhere but here,” she said. “I could never be a city girl, that's for sure.”