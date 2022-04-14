Farm life brings family together for work, meals

HENDERSON, Iowa — Family is everything for Teri Vorthmann.

Her three children and nine grandchildren live within a few miles of her Mills County, Iowa, home.

“They are so close, and we have a lot of family dinners,” she says. “Someone is always eating in this house.”

Vorthmann and her husband Aaron farm near here in both Mills and Pottawattamie counties.

She grew up in nearby Council Bluffs, with no plans for a life on the farm. The couple met through a friend.

“I had no idea what I was getting into,” she says.

After high school, Vorthmann worked as a secretary for Union Pacific Railroad. She and Aaron were married in 1977, and soon after she left UP and started working with her husband.

“He had started feeding cattle and needed the help, so that’s what I did,” Teri says. “Once we started having kids, I became a stay-at-home mom.”

The couple owned a large feedlot for many years, but decided to sell it in 2007.

“By that time the kids were grown and we didn’t think any of them wanted to come back and farm,” Vorthmann says. “We sold it 30 years to the day that we moved in.”

The couple built a house a couple of years later, making sure there was plenty of space for their growing family.

And about that “kids not coming home to farm” part…

“That didn’t quite work out,” she says with a laugh.

Their daughter Cassi and her husband, Brian, both help with the farm, with Brian working full-time on the farm. Daughter Staci also helps on the farm when she can.

And, their son Cory recently left a career in school administration for the cattle business.

“The feedlot we had owned went bankrupt, so we bought it back in 2020,” Vorthmann says. “Cory had purchased 140 cows and decided that’s what he wanted to do. So now we have all three kids involved on the farm, and the grandkids like to help too.”

She learned most of her cooking skills after marriage, crediting her mom and mother-in-law.

“I didn’t know you had to feed the hired help, so I learned in a hurry,” Vorthmann says.

The Texas Brownies are always in high demand with her grandchildren, as is her homemade chicken soup.

“We have some pretty good eaters,” Vorthmann says. “I make sure there’s always something to eat.”

