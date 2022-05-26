Farmers market seller promotes healthy baked goods and flours

MALVERN, Iowa — When it comes to her farmers market fare, Jody Smith says it’s all about the ingredients.

“I’m very particular about what I use,” she says. “There are ingredients that aren’t good for us, so I use less refined fats, oils, sweeteners and salts. My goal is to make a healthier baked good that also tastes good.”

Smith and her husband Victor live near here in Mills County, Iowa. She operates a business called Jody’s Natural Kitchen, and has been a regular at area farmers markets over the past 10 years.

While she may bring some produce while it’s in season, such as asparagus, Jody is known for her baked goods. All the grains are fresh milled by her.

“With the supply chain issues lately, it’s been harder to source ingredients,” she says. “I don’t mill flour until one to two days before baking. I want the baked goods to be very fresh.”

Those goods usually include breads, cookies, granola and pizza crusts. She also offers gluten- free and vegan options.

Most of the markets she attends are near her southwest Iowa home.

“I started in Silver City and Glenwood, and now I’m in Council Bluffs and Bellevue (Neb.), and I’m a seasonal vendor at the Ak-Sar-Ben market in Omaha,” Jody says. “We’re pretty busy from May to October.”

She says the popularity of farmers markets has grown steadily, adding they have seen a boost since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic two year ago.

“There has definitely been an increase in attendance,” Jody says. “At first we were doing a lot of educating about different things, but more of our customers understand what goes into this type of business. It’s great to see more and more people in attendance.”

