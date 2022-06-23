From recipes to competition, new things bring family together

WALKER, Iowa — Denise Wiley isn’t afraid to try new things, and that brought about one of her most recent fond memories with her family.

During COVID, Denise and her family had their own Chopped cooking competition. Like the popular TV show, the family teamed up and each got a bag of groceries. With that bag, along with a few other ingredients, they had to make an appetizer, a main dish and a dessert.

“It was the best time ever,” Wiley said. “We need to do it again.”

She and her husband, Todd, have had a farrow- to-finish hog operation in Walker, in east central Iowa, since 1998. Wiley recently retired from being a library associate at the local elementary school and now helps with managing the farm. They have four children, the youngest a senior in high school, and she said they enjoyed showing cattle they also raise on the farm.

Keeping family a part of the cooking, whether in a competition or just to be together, is important to her.

“A lot of time is spent in our kitchen around the counter,” she said. “The kids have always either helped me prepare stuff or the older kids keep asking how I made something or things like that. It’s always been really important to sit down at the table as a family.”

Cooking has always been a good part of Wiley’s life. She helped her mother with meals and baking. That enjoyment of cooking has persisted and she loves searching for new recipes.

“We actually just discovered some good recipes for roasting vegetables on blackstone, and they are really good,” she said. “All the vegetables you just chop into a decent size, put it on parchment paper with a bit of olive oil, old bay seasoning and kosher salt. You can cook it in the oven or stir fry them. You can use any combination of vegetables you want.”

One of her most well-known meals around the community actually came from Todd, she said.

“We would host a basketball tournament and he started making pulled pork,” she said. “It was an incredibly simple recipe, but we used this seasoning mix and it just makes really good pulled pork, so people looked forward to it. Our son got married last summer and we made that as the meal for his wedding.”

One lesson Wiley learned, especially with four kids at home, was to find things that were easy to prepare. Coming home from work and getting a meal out for the family could eat up time.

“I wouldn’t get home until 4:30 or 5 p.m. sometimes, so time ran out,” she said. “We knew what we would have each night. With most of the kids gone now, it’s a little different, but we could prep four or five days in advance.”

