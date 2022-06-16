Grill entertainers cater to pork producers at World Pork Expo

DES MOINES, Iowa — The name kind of says it all.

Mad Dog and Merrill are a comedy grilling duo who travel the Midwest offering grilling tips and one-liners for audiences of all kinds. They also film a television show called Mad Dog and Merrill Midwest Grill’n. Last week they made an appearance at the World Pork Expo.

“It’s just a stupid little show,” says the man known only by the name “Mad Dog.”

He and Gary Merrill (the Merrill of the duo) are “related by marriage” but they are perhaps more closely related by their love for grilling and entertaining. For the past 42 years they have traveled the country working as self-described “grillologists”

They sell their own barbecue sauce. They do television and radio. They are really jacks of all trades. The show also includes Fred Beyer, or “Fast Freddie,” who plays the piano and helps entertain the crowd. Rod Kolash does all the film and sound work for the group as they film their show.

“We both did grilling demonstrations (for a grill company) 40 years ago,” Mad Dog explains. “But we wanted to add a little spice to it so we went out on our own.”

“It’s improv in a way,” Merrill says. “We’ve worked together for so long that we know how to play off each other.”

But there is more to the show than an act. The duo say they are strong supporters of farmers and of local food producers. And they were doing food demonstrations and shows long before the Food Network and celebrity chefs were a thing.

“We helped start a food revolution 40 years ago,” Mad Dog says. “We’ve always been big believers in being local and supporting local.”

Still, at the end of the day this is entertainment, as is evidenced by the friendly banter with the crowd.

“Freddie, we’re in hog heaven today,” Mad Dog spouts as the show begins. “And what a swine group of people we have here.”

With that they start throwing things on the grill. Today they talk about pork and about state fairs. The food includes brat burgers and pork loin burgers and candied bacon. They talk about the importance of a meat thermometer and tell people not to overcook their pork. But they also put in plugs for the pork producers organization and for farmers.

For more information and recipes, visit www.maddogandmerrill.com.

