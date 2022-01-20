Group continues to promote pork cuts for home cooking

It’s likely some New Year’s resolutions have fallen by the wayside. But for those who have kept the faith, and for consumers just looking to eat healthy, pork has a prominent place at that dinner table.

“Pork fits well with many diets,” says Charlotte Rommereim, a dietitian and pork producer from South Dakota who also serves as a consultant with the National Pork Board.

Pork boasts several lean cuts, including the popular pork tenderloin. Rommereim says U.S. News & World Report’s annual listing of the top diets shows that pork fits into any plan.

“Pork really pairs well with just about any other food,” she says. “It’s an excellent source of protein.”

Rommereim says the pork tenderloin is a popular choice for consumers looking for an extra lean product, and it’s very affordable and accessible to the consumer.

She says pork is extremely versatile, adding many consumers are choosing to cook at home in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The percentage of consumers who ate out was very high prior to the pandemic,” Rommereim says. “We have more people cooking at home, and while we don’t know if that will continue, we have certainly tried to inspire home cooks to try different pork recipes.”

She says the pork board is always looking at new recipes.

“There is a renewed interest in eating healthy, and people are looking for something tasty and nutritious,” Rommereim says. “Pork certainly fits the bill.”