Sometimes, producers might have to look under their own nose for opportunity.
While decreased demand hits producers on a national level, there are still opportunities locally, despite the ongoing pandemic. Marie Boyd, executive director at Healthy Harvest of North Iowa, said there has actually been an increase in demand for local food.
“The majority of our meat producers are pretty well sold out,” Boyd said. “They’ve tried to keep stocked as best they can to keep customers happy, but they’ve definitely seen that increased demand in our farmers market.”
Healthy Harvest is a nonprofit organization that operates in nine north central Iowa counties, connecting producers and communities to educate and support the local food system. That means working with farmers markets, having events featuring food from local producers or creating profiles for producers to market their product.
Some of those events are “Farm to Fork Dinners,” which bring producers and communities together to raise the profile of local food options.
“There are other projects like farm to school or farmers market support as well,” she said. “It looks a little different depending on who is looking for support and what area they are in.”
However, 2020 has not been a normal year for those who are used to attending events and markets. That has led to the organization launching an online curbside market.
“It’s an online shopping experience for farmers markets,” Boyd said. “We have them in Mason City and Clear Lake. Folks can shop online and then pick things up curbside on the day of the market.”
As fall approaches, Boyd said farmers markets and what producers have available remain plentiful, especially for those looking to get into what’s in season.
“It all depends on the audience,” Boyd said. “Our producers have so much coming out of the field. Squash, potatoes and carrots and onions and all that good stuff. Meat and honey is always around too, so there’s definitely plenty of product available.”