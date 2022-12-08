Ham brings ease to festive meals

The Christmas ham remains part of the traditional holiday meal, but there is likely more than one meal in the game plan.

“We like to talk about the ‘cook once, eat two or three times’ motto,” says Jim Murray, executive chef and channel business development manager with the National Pork Board.

He says ham sales spike during the holiday season, adding consumers enjoy not only the various flavors of ham, but its versatility as well.

“Preparation is so minimal for ham,” Murray says. “In many cases, it’s ready to go — you just have to heat it up.”

He says prices for hams and other cuts like pork loins are very competitive with other meats.

Murray adds there are safety concerns with all meat. He says refrigerate or freeze meat as soon as possible. Keep cold food at 40 degrees or below in a refrigerator or under ice, and keep hot food at 135 degrees or above.

Other food safety tips include:

Never let raw meat sit at room temperature for more than two hours before putting it in the refrigerator or freezer.

There are three safe ways to defrost food — in the refrigerator, in cold water, and in the microwave. Food should be cooked immediately.