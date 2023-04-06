Easter marks a sure sign of spring, and a sure sign of the holiday this weekend is one of the traditional foods served in many households — ham.

The National Pork Board Pork Checkoff said early to mid-March is one of the more impactful times of the year for ham prices as wholesale prices often surge.

“It is normal for ham prices to be higher in early March as processors work to fill Easter orders and export demand improves,” The Pork Checkoff wrote. “Ham prices may stabilize somewhat in early April, but the outlook is for prices to trend higher in Q2 due to seasonally lower slaughter and demand from the Mexican market.”

There are multiple reasons ham has become a traditional entree around Easter, but it primarily comes down to its wide appeal. That makes it an easy meal to serve at any holiday.

“No. 1 is they find ham to be crowd-pleasing, meaning family loves it, it’s something they feel good about serving,” The Pork Checkoff said. “The second is, they love the flavor of ham, and the third is ham is their go to. So, as we think about the Easter occasion and we think about those holiday celebrations, they feel good about serving it, it really checks the box for a great eating experience and everyone’s happy.”

Ham became a typical option for Easter as many hogs were processed over the winter and made the meat widely available. In the modern age, with more year-round pork production, Hafer said it is a good option for any of the other holidays as well.

When serving your Easter ham this weekend, apple-centered side dishes are a great option as those flavors often go well together.