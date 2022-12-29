Healthy eating starts with setting goals

Many New Year’s resolutions are goals of eating healthier and getting in better shape. However, starting those habits can be tricky.

The first week may go well, but a busy schedule or slip-up can often upend those lofty expectations. Setting some more realistic goals may be key to achieving what most set out to do after Jan. 1, says Caitlyn Ferin, a dietitian with Midwest grocer Fareway.

“Quit saying, “no,” Ferin said. “What do I mean? Well, instead of diets and health trends that encourage you to say no to specific food items or entire food groups, I want you to say, “yes” to including more nutrient dense items. At every meal, and every snack, think to yourself, what could I add to make this more nutritious?”

Ferin said weight is often a benchmark for many making New Year’s resolutions, but better goals may surround less data driven goals.

“I encourage people to look at things like how their clothes are fitting, what is their energy level, how do they feel,” Ferin said. “Other benchmarks like body composition and blood work ups can be a great indicator of how the body is responding to changes.”

When looking to change up a diet, fruits and vegetables are a good addition to a dinner plate. Finding healthier foods are important but trying to actively cut elements, such as carbohydrates and fat from a diet may not be sustainable.

“Through experience I have seen that often these types of diets are not sustainable and that any weight lost is gained back,” Ferin said. “Not to mention, the feeling of limiting and depriving is not healthy mentally or physically. While portion control is important, I do not recommend anyone cut out foods or entire food groups unless there are allergies or medical reasons where this is necessary.”

She suggested thinking about how to make every meal or snack a little more nutritious. Add some almonds or chia seeds to go with yogurt or a banana at breakfast. Add lettuce, tomato, pepper or other vegetables to a sandwich. When eating a hearty dinner, such as steak and potatoes, add a side salad or use greek yogurt on your potato.

If you are snacking during the day, use hummus or guacamole to add some protein for the diet.