Many of you may remember making homemade ice cream when you were a child. You may remember the transition from the hand crank machine to the use of electricity to churn the mixture. Maybe you were always on “ice and salt” duty.
There are few desserts more symbolic of summer than homemade ice cream, and the delicious dessert is still as popular as ever. While most still prefer the traditional vanilla mixture, others may elect to try something different.
July is National Ice Cream Month, and here are some unique options that allow you to put your own spin on this summer classic — along with a dip of tradition.
Recipes courtesy of Barbara Crouch and The Dairy Alliance.