WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — There’s no doubt Pam Meyers and her family stay busy.
Meyers lives on a farm near here with her husband. They have four children who have either graduated or are attending college.
Her oldest son farms with her husband and her brother-in-law, and they also raise a cow-calf herd. The family also custom chops corn silage and haylage.
She said through all that, there’s one constant – everyone needs to eat.
“They seem to always want to eat, and right now, everyone is eating a lot more,” Meyers said.
Some of the family favorites are homemade pizza, roasts with mashed potatoes, scotcharoos and homemade granola bars.
Meyers said cooking came naturally to her. She learned from her mother, and she said that skill is what she wanted to give back to her own family.
“I’m not a sewer, so cooking has been something I can do,” she said. “It kind of came naturally because my mom was a good cook and sewing wasn’t her thing. She was able to teach me how to cook.”
Meyers and her husband had been leaders in 4-H for about 10 years, she said, and now with all the kids out of high school and into college and beyond, they are retired.
She said she vividly remembers taking her kids to the fair, helping them with various projects to show off.
“I can remember getting up with them early before the fair on the judging day,” Meyers said. “You could get up at 3 a.m. and start baking. That’s what I could help with. Their dad helped with the outside projects, I helped with the inside projects.”
She said her role on the farm has also adjusted on the fly to make sure everyone is able to eat, especially on busy field days.
“I’ll take meals to the field whenever it’s necessary. Whenever they’re around here or not too far away,” she said.
“Time is of the essence. They have to work when the weather works and if that’s what I can do to help out, that’s my part. If I need to run and get parts or haul in a load, I can do that too.”
Family has always been important to Meyers, and with the family staying plenty busy, she said it’s been a happy life on her farm.
“I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she said. “Raising our kids any other way than on the farm, I wouldn’t change that. I’m very blessed to raise them in the country.”
