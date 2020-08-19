8 medium apples, quartered and cored
1 C. apple cider or juice
1 C. sugar
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp. ground cloves
In a 2 quart glass casserole combine the apples and cider. Cover and microwave 8-10 minutes on high power. Stir every 3 minutes until the apples are soft. Press the cooked apples through a food mill or sieve to puree. Return mixture to casserole dish and add sugar and spices. Microwave uncovered 10-15 minutes on high power. Stir often until the mixture thickens.
Cover dish with paper towel to prevent spattering. Time may vary with different microwaves