Add more hardware to The Flying Elbow’s trophy case.

A year after winning Iowa’s Best Burger contest, the Marshalltown restaurant won the 6th annual Pulled Pork Madness competition sponsored by the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

“It’s pretty crazy,” says Garrett Goodman, owner of The Flying Elbow.

The restaurant won the title after advancing through a bracket-style narrowing process similar to the NCAA’s college basketball tournament.

“This contest is a way to attract new pork fans and encourages everyone to road trip around Iowa to try different restaurants that are serving up some of the best pork in the nation,” says Hannah Spurr, IPPA’s consumer outreach director.

Nearly 160 pork fans nominated 63 Iowa restaurants for the top honor. The two restaurants with the most votes in each of IPPA’s eight districts made up the “Sweet 16” bracket. Voters then decided which moved on to the “Elite Eight,” “Final Four,” and championship round, which wrapped up March 30.

Goodman started his business as a wrestling-themed food truck in 2017, selling hot dogs. Burgers were later added to the menu. When the restaurant opened in its current location in September 2021, Goodman purchased a residential-sized smoker and began offering limited barbecue specials. He recently upgraded to a 300-gallon wood-fired smoker, cooking pork shoulders “the traditional way, using old-school techniques” — low and slow over oak and cherry wood.

Goodman says prior to smoking, pork shoulders are rubbed heavily with salt, pepper and garlic. Plus, a little brown sugar is sprinkled on to help ensure a good bark, the flavorful black crust that forms on the outside of the meat during the cooking process, which is about 11 hours.

“This week, we will probably cook 48 to 60 pork butts,” he says, adding he believes meat quality to be more important than any rub. Pork is purchased locally at the JBS plant in Marshalltown.

Goodman says he offers two options. The Classic Pulled Pork is served with pickles and homemade barbecue sauce on a Hawaiian-style sesame seed burger bun or Texas toast. The meat is topped with coleslaw by request.

Pig Show includes cheddar and Havarti cheeses, macaroni and cheese, pulled pork, barbecue sauce, and green onion. Razor’s Edge is what Goodman calls “an upscale version of a Cuban,” with pulled pork, shaved pit ham, Havarti cheese, honey mustard barbecue sauce, dill pickles, and pickled red onion, served on cheddar jalapeño cornbread.

“Pulled pork is a versatile product — you just get such a great flavor and a nice juicy meat,” Goodman says. “We try to offer the classic versions of things for customers, but then also, I like to take classic ingredients and give them new life and use them different ways.”

He says winning the pulled pork award was a “terrific surprise.”

“It really is a great honor,” Goodman says. “I have a great staff, and we are very proud of what we do.”