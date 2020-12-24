Meat can be centerpiece of any holiday meal

Food can still bring us together and bring us comfort, even in a year where COVID-19 has disrupted just about everything else. When people can’t do some of the things they have done every Christmas or New Year’s Day, they can still enjoy the flavor of the holiday.

“People still want their holiday food traditions,” says Joyce Hoppes, consumer information director for the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

So while the gathering may be smaller, the Christmas ham is still possible and so are all those wonderful holiday treats. Plus, if the gathering is smaller, perhaps there will be a few more leftovers from that ham.

“Pork is always the centerpiece of our holiday meals,” says Linda Schroeder, a pork producer from Remsen. “Our favorite is a spiral cut ham that we warm up in the crockpot. Like so many others, we’ll have a smaller gathering of people to celebrate Christmas, (but) pork is perfect for whatever size gathering you have. It’s easy to downsize the recipe, and it always delivers great flavor.”

Schroeder says pork also makes for great leftovers.

“Some of our favorites are scrambled eggs and ham, ham and potato soup and scalloped potatoes and ham,” she says.

Hoppes says this year’s holidays may require a change in approach and planning. And for some people they may offer a chance to get creative. If the normal holiday meal was for 20 and now it is four or five, just find a smaller cut of meat or stick with the same size cut and look for creative ways to use the leftovers.