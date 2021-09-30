Meet Your Meat event focuses on education and best taste

DUBUQUE, Iowa — October marks the observance of National Pork Month, and at an upcoming event some people will have the chance to learn a bit more about where their meat comes from.

Iowa State University Extension is hosting a Meet the Meat event in Dubuque Oct. 9 where attendees will learn how to find the right cut of pork as well as cook a meal with the help of a professional chef. The event is based on another class Iowa State University Extension specialist Brittany Demezier led in February 2020 which focused on beef.

Andrew Mettert, a chef working the event, said pork is a great fit not only because of its important to Iowa agriculture, but most people can associate with some aspect of it.

“A lot of people think of bacon and porkchops,” Mettert said. “There’s so many different types of pork — from loins and other fattier cuts, there’s a deep, rich flavor. There’s such a big variety of use for pig and so much you can do.”

As a chef, Mettert said he likes to add a little spice when preparing his pork.

“I like things to be on the spicy and sweet side of things,” Mettert said. “My go-to is to have some heat involved and combine it with sweet. You can find good marinades or dry rub and it makes it different.”

While the meal is the center of the event, the point is education, Demezier said.

“People really like hearing from the producers,” Demezier said. “Having them come up and share their story and learn about their farm was eye opening for people. Everyone likes something new, so between the cooking and the producer part, that’s always the thing people get most excited about.”