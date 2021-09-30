Meet Your Meat event focuses on education and best taste

DUBUQUE, Iowa — October marks the observance of National Pork Month, and at an upcoming event some people will have the chance to learn a bit more about where their meat comes from.
Iowa State University Extension is hosting a Meet the Meat event in Dubuque Oct. 9 where attendees will learn how to find the right cut of pork as well as cook a meal with the help of a professional chef. The event is based on another class Iowa State University Extension specialist Brittany Demezier led in February 2020 which focused on beef.
Andrew Mettert, a chef working the event, said pork is a great fit not only because of its important to Iowa agriculture, but most people can associate with some aspect of it.
“A lot of people think of bacon and porkchops,” Mettert said. “There’s so many different types of pork — from loins and other fattier cuts, there’s a deep, rich flavor. There’s such a big variety of use for pig and so much you can do.”
As a chef, Mettert said he likes to add a little spice when preparing his pork.
“I like things to be on the spicy and sweet side of things,” Mettert said. “My go-to is to have some heat involved and combine it with sweet. You can find good marinades or dry rub and it makes it different.”
While the meal is the center of the event, the point is education, Demezier said.
“People really like hearing from the producers,” Demezier said. “Having them come up and share their story and learn about their farm was eye opening for people. Everyone likes something new, so between the cooking and the producer part, that’s always the thing people get most excited about.”
She said making the event pork-focused is a great fit for Iowa, as the hog industry is so large in the region. Having education on the many ways people can prepare pork will only help the industry continue to grow.
Mettert said the event can reach people who might not know what they are looking at in their grocery store meat counter.
“We take it for granted in our profession, but for many it’s an afterthought. There’s a loss of connection between source and package,” Mettert said. “There’s a lot that goes into that package.”
Demezier said attendees talk about where the cuts of meat come from. They also have the farmer who supplied the meat talk about their farm, including both organic and conventional producers.
“It gives an overarching sketch of what’s available in terms of pork in our community,” she said. “It gives an overview of different ways to raise pork and why it might be important to know a little bit about the farm where your meat is coming from.”
After “meeting the meat,” people will be able to cook with the meat provided with professional chefs.
Attendees will see a menu of pork stir fry, pork fried rice, a pork tenderloin sandwich, stuffed pork loins and a pork kabob.