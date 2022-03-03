Move fuels dream of raising, sharing food

EMERSON, Iowa — Delton Lyden had a dream when he moved to the country three years ago.

“I loved food and I love making food, and we needed a place where we could do that,” he says. “We are making it happen here.”

Lyden and his husband, Ryan Fuller, left Omaha for rural Montgomery County. They bought their home and around 4 acres of ground in southwest Iowa and started their company, Equality Farm and Foods with a couple goals in mind — selling fresh produce to local restaurants and creating meals for consumers.

The first part is well underway, as some of their produce is sold to local restaurants. They have also applied for a catering license that will help them sell things like pre-made salads to consumers.

“We’re very close to getting our license,” Lyden says.

They grow several produce items on the farm, including tomatoes, peppers, lettuce and rat-tail radishes. The garlic they grow is very popular, Lyden says.

They also have geese, chickens, quail, guineas and goats. Baby goats are sold, and eventually they hope to milk goats to make goat cheese.

Kunekune pigs are also part of the operation. A breed native to New Zealand, the pigs are grass fed. Lyden said they are one of 11 registered kunekune breeders in Iowa.

When they bought their acreage, Lyden says it was almost unlivable, But over the past three years, they have begun to restore the 1920s home that was manufactured by Sears.