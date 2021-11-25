Pheasant blends into variety of recipes

It’s pheasant season in much of the Midwest, and while most people may be thinking of turkey or even ham during the holiday season, it’s worth noting pheasant can also be a tasty treat.

“I may be biased, but I really think pheasant is one of the best-tasting wild meats out there,” says Jared Wicklund, public relations director for Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever.

In the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, more people began eating out less and spending more time at home preparing meals, Wicklund says. Some of them became regular locavores, who preferred locally grown or found food. For those who took up hunting, pheasant has provided a tasty local food.

“It has a mild flavor,” Wicklund says. “And you can prepare a lot of different ways.”

There are, however, a few basic things to remember when preparing pheasant, Wicklund says. One is to take care of the bird once you harvest it. It should be cleaned and prepared fairly quickly. It can be frozen, though it works better if you can use a vacuum sealer or take other precautions to avoid freezer burn.

And, like many game meats, it is easy to overcook. Because of that, many cooks will use a marinade or some other method to make sure the meat doesn’t dry out.

Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever feature numerous recipes on their website, and Wicklund says there are many ways to prepare pheasant other than treating it like you would a Thanksgiving turkey. Many of those recipes are quick and easy, he says.

Meanwhile, hunters will continue to search Midwestern fields and ditches for pheasant this fall and winter. And farmers who like the idea of pheasants in their fields can do many things to provide more wildlife habitat on their farms. Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever recently announced a partnership with the National Corn Growers Association to focus on increasing pollinator and wildlife habitat in corn-producing states. That program will initially focus on farmers in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.