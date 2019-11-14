The holidays are right around the corner, and for most, that means family and food.
Pie has long been a staple of those holiday meals. Maybe it’s a recipe that has been passed down for generations or a new recipe someone found in a newspaper.
Regardless of the source, it is hard to imagine Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner without a slice of pumpkin, pecan or any other flavor.
The American Pie Council is an organization that hosts the National Pie Championships each year and works to promote and grow the pie industry — including the registration of Jan. 23 as National Pie Day. Here are some winning amateur recipes from the 2019 national competition.