Pork fits into many one-pot, freezable harvest meals

Pork is known for its versatility, and that attribute lends itself well to meals in the field.

Jim Murray, domestic business development manager for the National Pork Board, says pork fits in those meals prepared for those working on harvest.

“We did a campaign a couple of years ago that said if it’s good once, it’s good two or three times,” he says. “A lot of popular fall foods freeze really well.”

Murray says technology like the InstaPot or air fryer make it easier to prepare harvest meals.

“Consumers have shifted to meals that includes everything in one pot or one skillet,” he says. “That helps make the ability to transport items much greater.”

Murray says pork cuts such as loins or ground pork are popular ingredients in casseroles and other harvest fare.

“Pork also is a great source of protein and provides that boost for those who are working hard,” he says.

Here’s a collection of National Pork Board recipes that might help fit your harvest meal plan.