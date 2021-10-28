 Skip to main content
Air Fryer Breaded Pork Tenderloin Strips

6, 4 oz. boneless pork chops, tenderized

3/4 C. all-purpose flour

3/4 C. cornstarch

1 tsp. Lawry’s seasoned salt

1 C. crushed Chickin in a Biskit crackers

1 C. panko bread crumbs

1 egg

3 T. milk

Spray oil

Slice tenders lengthwise into thirds. In a shallow baking dish, combine flour, cornstarch and seasoned salt. Dredge pork in mixture, shaking off excess. In a separate dish, whisk together egg and milk. To the remaining flour/cornstarch mixture, add cracker crumbs and breadcrumbs. Dip pork into egg and milk mixture, letting excess drip off. Then coat them in the flour/cracker mixture.

Set pork on air fryer cooking tray in a single layer, not touching. Lightly mist both sides of tenders with oil spray. Air fry at 400° for 7 minutes, flip pieces, and air fry for an additional 7 minutes until golden brown.

