Air Fryer Breaded Pork Tenderloin Strips

6, 4 oz. boneless pork chops, tenderized
3/4 C. all-purpose flour
3/4 C. cornstarch
1 tsp. Lawry’s seasoned salt
1 C. crushed Chickin in a Biskit crackers
1 C. panko bread crumbs
1 egg
3 T. milk
Spray oil
Slice tenders lengthwise into thirds. In a shallow baking dish, combine flour, cornstarch and seasoned salt. Dredge pork in mixture, shaking off excess. In a separate dish, whisk together egg and milk. To the remaining flour/cornstarch mixture, add cracker crumbs and breadcrumbs. Dip pork into egg and milk mixture, letting excess drip off. Then coat them in the flour/cracker mixture.
Set pork on air fryer cooking tray in a single layer, not touching. Lightly mist both sides of tenders with oil spray. Air fry at 400° for 7 minutes, flip pieces, and air fry for an additional 7 minutes until golden brown.