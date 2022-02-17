 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Albondigas Al Pastor

Recreating tacos al pastor with meatballs and including all of the flavors the tacos would include. Achiote-spiced meatballs coated in cilantro powder with a smoked pineapple and habanero jelly, pickled onions, radish, cotija cheese, corn pudding (flavor of the tortilla), and a smoked poblano buttermilk sauce.

Meatballs

2 lbs. ground Berkshire pork

1/2 C. Panko bread crumbs soaked in milk to create “bread sludge”

1 onion, minced

1/4 C. chopped cilantro

1 egg

2 shakes Worcestershire sauce

4 T. "red rub" paste (recipe follows)

Combine all ingredients and shape into 1.5 oz. meatballs. Roast in 375° oven for about 12 minutes or until internal temperature of 165° is reached. (Cook to about 158° and let rest, and they will keep cooking as they rest.)

Red Rub

5 dried anchos

4 dried guajillos

5 garlic cloves

1 T. achiote paste

3 bay leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

Juice and zest from 1 lime

Rehydrate chiles with bay leaves and garlic in water. Take out bay leaves and purée rest of ingredients together to make paste.

Pineapple Habanero Jelly

1 pineapple

1 habanero

1/2 lb. sugar

Juice and zest from 1 lime

Purée pineapple and habanero. Put through strainer and into a pot with the sugar and lime. Cook on medium low until thick and syrupy. Add some of the pulp back to the mixture to give it a little texture and volume to taste.

Corn Pudding

12 cobs corn

1/4 C. cubed cold butter

Cut corn off the cob, juice it and cook low and slow until thick. It can burn/scorch quickly. Put in blender on low. Slowly drop cubes of butter in to emulsify mixture. Puree with cold butter with salt and pepper to taste.

Poblano Sauce

4 poblanos

4 cloves garlic

2 red onions

1 lime

1 bunch cilantro

Smoke or roast under broiler poblanos, garlic, and red onions and puree with juice of lime and cilantro. Heat on medium-low and drizzle in enough buttermilk to create a sauce consistency.

Pickled Onion

4 red onions, thin sliced julienne or sliced on a mandoline very fine

4 T. pickling spice

1 quart apple juice

1/2 C. apple cider vinegar

2 dried Morita chiles

1 C. sugar

2 beets, peeled and cut into medium- sized chunks

Put in a large container or bowl with a fine strainer over it.

In a pot add pickling spice, apple juice, vinegar, chiles, sugar and beets. Bring mixture to a boil. Put on medium and simmer for 8-10 minutes to develop flavor. Pour everything through strainer so hot liquid and onions are in container. Then pick out a chile and the beet chunks and add to onions. Discard the pickling spice. Add a handful of ice, cover and put in fridge. Let sit overnight.

Cilantro Powder

Dehydrate cilantro leaves and grind into powder using a blender.

For topping:

Crumbled cotija cheese

Sliced radishes

Cilantro

