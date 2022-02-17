Albondigas Al Pastor
Recreating tacos al pastor with meatballs and including all of the flavors the tacos would include. Achiote-spiced meatballs coated in cilantro powder with a smoked pineapple and habanero jelly, pickled onions, radish, cotija cheese, corn pudding (flavor of the tortilla), and a smoked poblano buttermilk sauce.
Meatballs
2 lbs. ground Berkshire pork
1/2 C. Panko bread crumbs soaked in milk to create “bread sludge”
1 onion, minced
1/4 C. chopped cilantro
1 egg
2 shakes Worcestershire sauce
4 T. "red rub" paste (recipe follows)
Combine all ingredients and shape into 1.5 oz. meatballs. Roast in 375° oven for about 12 minutes or until internal temperature of 165° is reached. (Cook to about 158° and let rest, and they will keep cooking as they rest.)
Red Rub
5 dried anchos
4 dried guajillos
5 garlic cloves
1 T. achiote paste
3 bay leaves
Salt and pepper to taste
Juice and zest from 1 lime
Rehydrate chiles with bay leaves and garlic in water. Take out bay leaves and purée rest of ingredients together to make paste.
Pineapple Habanero Jelly
1 pineapple
1 habanero
1/2 lb. sugar
Juice and zest from 1 lime
Purée pineapple and habanero. Put through strainer and into a pot with the sugar and lime. Cook on medium low until thick and syrupy. Add some of the pulp back to the mixture to give it a little texture and volume to taste.
Corn Pudding
12 cobs corn
1/4 C. cubed cold butter
Cut corn off the cob, juice it and cook low and slow until thick. It can burn/scorch quickly. Put in blender on low. Slowly drop cubes of butter in to emulsify mixture. Puree with cold butter with salt and pepper to taste.
Poblano Sauce
4 poblanos
4 cloves garlic
2 red onions
1 lime
1 bunch cilantro
Smoke or roast under broiler poblanos, garlic, and red onions and puree with juice of lime and cilantro. Heat on medium-low and drizzle in enough buttermilk to create a sauce consistency.
Pickled Onion
4 red onions, thin sliced julienne or sliced on a mandoline very fine
4 T. pickling spice
1 quart apple juice
1/2 C. apple cider vinegar
2 dried Morita chiles
1 C. sugar
2 beets, peeled and cut into medium- sized chunks
Put in a large container or bowl with a fine strainer over it.
In a pot add pickling spice, apple juice, vinegar, chiles, sugar and beets. Bring mixture to a boil. Put on medium and simmer for 8-10 minutes to develop flavor. Pour everything through strainer so hot liquid and onions are in container. Then pick out a chile and the beet chunks and add to onions. Discard the pickling spice. Add a handful of ice, cover and put in fridge. Let sit overnight.
Cilantro Powder
Dehydrate cilantro leaves and grind into powder using a blender.
For topping:
Crumbled cotija cheese
Sliced radishes
Cilantro