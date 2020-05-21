3 lb. boneless pork loin roast
1/4 C. bourbon
1/4 C. grainy mustard (preferably French)
2 T. brown sugar
2 T. honey,
1 tsp. fine sea salt
1 teaspoon sriracha
Black pepper, to taste
2 T. olive oil
2 medium onions, thinly sliced
2 apples (Gala or Fuji)
Using a sharp paring knife, cut a shallow crosshatch pattern in the top of layer of fat on pork loin roast, taking care not to cut into the meat.
Mix bourbon, mustard, brown sugar, honey, salt, sriracha and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Rub over pork, covering all sides. Can store in a covered container and refrigerate up to 8 hours, just let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before cooking.
Heat olive oil in a Dutch oven or other heavy high-sided ovenproof casserole over medium heat. Add onions and apples, unpeeled, cored and cut into six pieces each. Season with salt and black pepper. Cook, stirring regularly, 10 minutes or until onions are translucent and apples are starting to soften.
Heat oven to 400°. Center roast, fat side up, on top of apples and onions. Pour in any remaining rub and liquids.
Roast pork, uncovered, 45-55 minutes or until a thermometer inserted into the center registers 135-140°. Baste a couple of times. Let roast stand a few minutes before slicing and serving with onions, apples and pan juices.